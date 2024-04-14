Big CIO Show 2024 Paves The Way For Next-Gen Technological Leadership In AI

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) The 13th Edition of the Big CIO Show & Awards in collaboration with Intel as the Innovation Partner, will bring together a leading group of C-level techpreneurs, innovators, and thought leaders from diverse sectors to deliberate their transitions from business enablers to growth drivers with AI.



BENGALURU, INDIA, Apr 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Slated for 16th April 2024 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru, Trescon's Big CIO Show & Awards will spotlight the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence across the entire technological spectrum, highlighting its integration into hardware and software solutions that drive business and technological advances. With an assembly of over 600 C-level executives, the event is poised to be a nexus of thought leadership, offering a dynamic platform for industry pioneers to exchange insights and deliberate on the forefront of technological innovation in AI. At the Big CIO Show 2024, the emphasis on Artificial Intelligence (AI) underscores the pivotal role it has had in revolutionizing business strategies and customer engagement.

Intel, the innovation partner at the Big CIO Show, is on a mission to bring AI everywhere through its exceptionally engineered platforms, secure solutions and support for open ecosystems. They are developing technologies and solutions that empower customers to seamlessly integrate and effectively run AI in all their applications across the data center, cloud, network, edge and PC. During the event, Intel will showcase through engaging panel discussions and keynotes how its AI portfolio is fully integrated across diverse computing environments enabling customers' AI solutions everywhere. These demonstrations will emphasize how Intel is delivering a next wave of AI platforms that will enable enterprises to drive innovation and strategically reimagine their IT.

While speaking about the event, Naveen Bharadwaj, CEO, Trescon, said,” In this era of relentless innovation, the role of the CIO is evolving rapidly. Together with their C-suite colleagues, CIOs are at the forefront of embracing digital business strategies, facilitating the emergence of future work environments, and driving organizational growth. The Big CIO Show presents a prime opportunity for the IT community to engage with CIOs, fostering collaborations that will propel their enterprises toward a progressive future.”

#BigCIO offers a comprehensive agenda with engaging keynote speeches, use-case presentations, and insightful panel discussions on topics encompassing emerging technologies, utilising low-code/no-code platforms, generative AI, and more.

Among the notable speakers at the event are:

- Saumer Kumar Phukan, Director, Head of Customer & Partner Engineering, Intel India

- Ranganath Sadasiva, Chief Technology Officer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

- Kirti Patil, Chief Technology Officer, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited

- Shruti Kashyap, Chief Information Officer, Hindustan Unilever

- Krishnan Venkateswaran, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Titan Company Limited

- Sangeeta Roy, Director, Software & Services Partner Business, Sales & Marketing Group, Intel India

- Vijay Kannan, Global Head, Business Transformation & Chief Digital Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited

- Venkatesh Bhardwaj, Chief Technology Officer, MakeMyTrip, and more

The show will also host the 'Big CIO 50 Innovators Awards' and the 'Big CIO 50 Leaders Awards' where industry savants will be honored for their efforts and contributions to the technology eco-space. The registration for the Big CIO Show & Awards is now open. Dive deep into the world of emerging technologies as you forge partnerships and gain actionable insights at the event. To book your tickets, visit .

