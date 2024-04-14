Hdbank To Pay 25% Dividend In Cash, Stocks And Aim For High Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HCM CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2024 - The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank, stock code: HDB ) will pay a dividend of 25%, 10% in cash and 15% in stocks, for 2023, according to documents to be tabled at its 2024 annual general meeting released on April 4.
