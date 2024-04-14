Three UP Cops Suspended On Extortion Charges

(MENAFN- IANS) Ambedkar Nagar, April 15 (IANS) Three constables deployed at the Jahangiraganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar have been suspended following accusations of assaulting four people in separate incidents and extorting money from them.

According to two complaints, in the first case, three youths filed a report with the Ambedkar Nagar SP, claiming that the constables beat them, confined them in a house, and extorted Rs 80,000.

In the second incident, another person alleged that he was detained at a police outpost, beaten, and forced to pay Rs 30,000.

Ambedkar Nagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Kaustubh has suspended the three constables -- Saurabh Jatav, Navneet Rana, and Pervez.

He has also initiated an investigation by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an ASP-rank officer.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that even after the disputes between the accused parties were amicably resolved, the constables demanded money in both cases,” the officer said.

The SP has also issued notices to the three constables, demanding an explanation for their actions. To ensure impartiality, two police circle-rank officers have been included in the SIT.