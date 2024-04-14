               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Chicago Shooting Kills 8-Year-Old Girl, Injured 10 Others


4/14/2024 11:00:32 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Eleven people standing outside a family gathering Saturday night were shot including a young girl who was killed in what Chicago police believe was gang-related violence on the city's South Side.(Please check back for more updates)

MENAFN14042024007365015876ID1108093356

