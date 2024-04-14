Chicago Shooting Kills 8-Year-Old Girl, Injured 10 Others

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Eleven people standing outside a family gathering Saturday night were shot including a young girl who was killed in what Chicago police believe was gang-related violence on the city's South Side.(Please check back for more updates)

