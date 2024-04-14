'Thank You Unknown Men': Randeep Hooda On Death Of Sarabjit Singh's Killer

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Actor Randeep Hooda has hailed the death of Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, an accused in the murder of Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh it 'Karma', Hooda on the X platform wrote, \"Remembering my Sister Dalbir Kaur and sending love to Swapandeep and Poonam, today some justice to Martyr Sarabjit Singh has been served\".Tamba who was killed by unknown gunmen on Sunday in Pakistan, Hooda thanked those killers.\"Thank you 'Unknown Men',\" the actor wrote played the lead role in Sarabjit Singh's biopic, directed by Omung Kumar. The film also featured Aishwarya Rai and Richa Chadha prisoner Sarabjit Singh's killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead in Pak's LahoreHooda had also attended the last rites of Sarabjit's sister Dalbir Kaur who died in 2022 Sunday, a group of unidentified gunmen shot bullets into Tamba's chest in Sanat Nagar, Lahore. The assailants came on a motorcycle to Tamba's residence and started gunfire Lahore police have registered an FIR against two unidentified assailants on the complaint of Tamba's younger brother Junaid Sarfraz 2013, Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh passed away due to cardiac arrest at Jinnah Hospital Lahore after being comatose for nearly a week following a brutal assault by inmates, including Tamba, inside Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore Singh had been allegedly found guilty of taking part in several bombings in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1990 and was given the death penalty. However, Singh's family in India maintained he was a victim of mistaken identity sister Dalbir Kaur had fought a long battle to secure his release from Pakistan but failed.'Not justice': Sarabjit Singh's daughter after father's killer shot dead by gunmen in PakistanSarabjit Singh's daughter Swapandeep Kaur also reacted to the report of her father's killer shot dead bygunmen. She told India Today, \"At first, I felt satisfied, but then I thought that this was not justice. What we wanted was a trial to ascertain why my father was killed\".Kaur is blaming the Pakistan government was behind the murder of Tamba.

