Summers Season: Tips To Maintain Mattress, Pillow Temperature During This Time

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

As the summer months roll in, staying relaxed and comfortable becomes a priority, especially during sleep. While the scorching heat outside can make maintaining a comfortable temperature indoors challenging, you can employ strategies to keep your mattress and pillows cool for a restful night's sleep. Let's explore some effective ways to beat the heat and ensure a refreshing sleep experience during the summer season.

Invest in Breathable Bedding:



To maintain a cool and dry sleeping experience during summer, investing in bedding made of breathable and natural fibres like cotton, linen, outlast or wood fabric is crucial. These materials allow for superior airflow and moisture wicking, ensuring you stay comfortable throughout the night. These natural materials allow for better airflow, helping to dissipate heat and moisture, thus keeping you cooler throughout the night.

Also Read:

Summer skin care: 7 essential products for healthy, glowing skin







Use Cooling Mattress Toppers and Pillows:



Consider investing in cooling mattress toppers and pillows specifically designed to regulate temperature. The market in India offers mostly out-dated gel-based mattresses and pillows, that do not offer long-term cooling, consider investing in new-age mattresses that are made with innovative cooling Japanese fabric, that keep the mattresses and pillows more excellent and provide respite from heat even in 40 degrees Celsius, making them best suited for Indian summers. Mattresses and pillows made with tech superior Japanese fabric promote air circulation, creating a perfect micro-climate between the mattress and the body.

Also Read:

STOP consuming refined oils! 10 reasons it is bad for your health

Keep Your Bedroom Cool:



It's important to keep your bedroom cool during hot summer nights. To achieve this, you can use fans or air conditioning to regulate the temperature and circulate air effectively. Moreover, consider using blackout curtains or blinds, which can help prevent excess heat from entering your bedroom during the day. Try to position your bed away from direct sunlight during the day. Sunlight can heat up your mattress, making it uncomfortable at night.

Limit Heat Sources:

Minimise using electronic devices such as laptops, smartphones, and TVs in the bedroom, especially before bedtime. These devices generate heat and can contribute to a warmer sleeping environment. Instead of activities that may hinder sleep, choose relaxing activities like reading or taking a cool shower to help your body cool down before bed. Try to avoid heavy meals and alcoholic beverages before bed, as these can raise your body temperature and disrupt sleep.







Utilise Cooling Accessories:



Take advantage of cooling accessories such as chilled eye masks or cooling pads beneath your pillowcase to help lower your body temperature and promote better sleep. Also, placing a bowl of ice or a cold-water bottle in front of a fan creates a DIY air conditioning effect.

Choose the Right Mattress and Pillow:



Selecting the right mattress and pillow for your sleep preferences can significantly affect temperature regulation. A mattress with temperature-regulating features and patented memoform technology allows for better airflow, creating a perfect microclimate between the body and the mattress. At the same time, pillows with adjustable loft or cooling properties can help keep your head and neck cool and comfortable throughout the night.

Maintaining mattress and pillow temperature during summer is essential for a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience. Investing in breathable bedding, utilising cooling accessories, and creating a cool bedroom environment allows you to beat the heat and enjoy a comfortable night's sleep, even on the hottest summer nights. Incorporate these tips into your bedtime routine to stay cool, comfortable, and refreshed throughout the summer season.

-Attributed to Mr. Anand Nichani, Managing Director, Magniflex India