Almost 30 Children Evacuated From Lyptsi Community In Kharkiv Region


4/14/2024 10:07:54 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Twenty-nine children from 19 families were taken to a safe place from the Lyptsi community in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region on April 14.

The Kharkiv regional police announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"During the day, the police and representatives of the local military administration took 29 children from 19 families to a safe place from the Lyptsi territorial community," the post said.

According to the regional police, the community constantly suffers from Russian shelling. The enemy hits civilians every day with artillery, mortars, and guided aerial bombs.

The families are safe now. They were evacuated to safer districts in the Kharkiv region and provided with everything necessary.

Photo credit: National Police

