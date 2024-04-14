Johnson: House Will Try To Approve Israel Aid Package This Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson has confirmed plans to consider an additional aid package for Israel this week.

That's according to CNN , Ukrinform reports.

"The House Republicans and the Republican Party understand the necessity of standing with Israel. We're going to try again this week, and the details of that package are being put together right now. We're looking at the options and all these supplemental issues," the speaker said.

Johnson added that he was glad the United States "showed resolve" in response to the Iranian strikes on Israel.

"Look, I do think that we showed resolve last night thankfully. Many of us were concerned about that to stand with our ally Israel. It's critically important to do that. We took down most of those drones and missiles, as you noted, and our other allies stepped up as well," he said.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that 99% of the 300 or so projectiles fired by Iran at Israel overnight had been intercepted by air defenses.

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Iran and its proxies operating in other countries and said that on Sunday, April 14, he will discuss with the G7 leaders a joint response to Tehran's attack.

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images