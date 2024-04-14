(MENAFN- The Conversation) Join us in shaping student success with your expertise in service design and program implementation.

Job no: 0062225

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Continuing

Department/School: Student and Scholarly Services (SASS)

Salary: UOM 6 - $92,749 - $100,397 p.a. plus 17% super



Craft large-scale programs fostering student connection and belonging throughout their journey.

Salary packaging, subsidised health and wellbeing services, fitness and cultural clubs, Myki discounts, and a 25% discount on graduate courses to our staff and their immediate families!

About the Role

As the Project Officer for Student Program Development, you'll play a pivotal role in delivering impactful student services and events, particularly during critical stages like Orientation and key points in the student journey. As part of an energetic and supportive team, you will be involved in collaborating with various student services teams to ensure timely messaging and seamless service delivery across Student Success initiatives. Additionally, you'll coordinate student-facing content and messaging across key channels, amplify program messages and engage students in real-time through events and coverage.



Your responsibilities will include:



Facilitating SASS contributions for major events like Orientation Week, Employability Week, Discover Unimelb, and similar activities.

Planning, implementing, and assessing large-scale programs to enhance student engagement, connection, and belonging in line with Student Success operational goals. Delivering student-facing services across various areas to enhance the student experience, utilizing different formats such as program/service delivery, peer-to-peer interaction, and behind-the-scenes support, in collaboration with colleagues from Student Success.

Who We Are Looking For

We're searching for individuals who thrive in student services, equipped with a deep understanding of the academic challenges students face. Your knack for clear communication, both written and verbal, makes you adept at connecting with diverse groups. You're results-oriented, employing adaptive reasoning and critical thinking to ensure exceptional service delivery. Your experience in influencing stakeholders and collaborating across functions is invaluable for fostering student success. Join us in making a meaningful impact on the student experience!

You will also have:



Tertiary qualifications in a relevant field or a comparable blend of practical experience and education/training.

Exhibit University values by prioritizing its best interests, striving for service excellence, and fostering collaborative relationships within the workplace.

Showcase a track record of planning, executing, and assessing services and programs for students within a tertiary environment, with a focus on student development, engagement, and employability. Demonstrate proficiency in designing services or workshops, ensuring top-notch experiences for students across various modes, settings, and student demographics.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

This role requires that the successful candidate must undergo and maintain an up-to-date Working with Children Check. This is essential to guarantee a secure environment for all individuals at the University. In the case the selected candidate doesn't have a valid Working with Children Check, they will be able to apply for the WWCC as part of the initial onboarding procedures.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your New Team – Student and Scholarly Services

Student and Scholarly Services provides student administration and services from recruitment and point of enquiry to graduation. This team also delivers wellbeing and scholarly services to students and staff.

What We Offer You!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits, including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services and discounts on graduate courses. For more information, check out our benefits page!

About the University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be Yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience

Please note that you are not required to respond to the selection criteria in the Position Description.

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Maddison Ryan via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.

If you have any particular questions regarding the job please follow the contact details listed on the Position Description.