Italy Convenes Urgent Meeting Of G7 Over Iran's Attack On Israel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italy has convened an emergency meeting of representatives of the G7 countries after today's Iranian air attack on Israel.

The Italian presidency said this in a statement , Ukrinform reported.

"The Italian presidency of the G7 has convened a meeting of the leaders of the countries in a remote format this evening to discuss Iran's attack on Israel," the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported, Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel on the night of April 14, 99% of which were intercepted by the Air Defense Forces.

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Iran and its proxies in other countries and said that on Sunday, April 14, he will discuss a joint response to Tehran's actions with G7 leaders.