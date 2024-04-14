FM Receives Phone Calls From His US, UK, Swedish Counterparts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 14 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi received a phone call on Sunday night from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, focusing on the need for de-escalation in the region.The two ministers emphasized the need to prevent further escalation, work towards a ceasefire in Gaza, and the immediate and adequate delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip.Safadi warned of the consequences of any new Israeli escalation in the region, emphasizing that preventing escalation requires an end to the aggression on Gaza and immediate action to launch a real effort to implement the two-state solution.Safadi also received a phone call from British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, which also focused on developments in the region, especially the serious escalation at dawn on Sunday.Safadi and Cameron emphasized that all efforts must unite to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and prevent the war from expanding regionally.Safadi underlined that the international community's focus must remain on the situation in Gaza, and on stopping the aggression and addressing the humanitarian catastrophe it is causing.Safadi also discussed de-escalation efforts with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom in a phone call he received on Sunday night.The two ministers underscored the need to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and discussed the dangerous escalation in the West Bank and the danger of Israel's continued settlement expansion and confiscation of Palestinian land.Safadi also warned against the continuation of settler terrorism against Palestinians, urging the international community to take decisive and effective positions against the Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank.The two ministers discussed the challenges facing UNRWA, where Safadi called for maintaining the support for the agency, whose role is irreplaceable, and thanked Sweden for its support to the agency.The two ministers underlined that the two-state solution is the only way to end the conflict and achieve security, stability and peace in the region.