Umerov Visits Military Units In Eastern Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov visited military units in the eastern sector and presented state awards and ministerial honors to the service personnel.

According to Ukrinform, Umerov said this in a post on Facebook .

“Visited combat units in the eastern sector. The situation is tense. The enemy is attempting to push deeper into the positions of the Defense Forces, concentrating on a breakthrough west of Bakhmut. Despite the enemy's numerical superiority, we are effectively disrupting these plans thanks to the courage, training and professionalism of the defenders who are successfully using modern technology systems to counter the enemy's attempts to gain an advantage in manpower," the minister said.

Umerov awarded state awards and ministerial honors to service personnel who distinguished themselves in heavy battles with the enemy.

As reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Russia's top military leadership had tasked their troops with capturing the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region by May 9.