One Person Killed In Russian Attacks In Sumy Region

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"During the day, Russians fired 19 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 76 explosions were recorded. The Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda communities came under shelling," the statement said.

The enemy employed artillery, mortars, FPV kamikaze drones, and unguided aerial missiles. One person was killed in the shelling.

As reported by Ukrinform, a truck driver was killed in an enemy drone attack on the Krasnopillia community of the Sumy district.