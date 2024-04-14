Kuwait Red Crescent Delivers Flour Shipment To N. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Apr 14 (KUNA) -- WAFA Foundation for Development in Palestine announced on Sunday the arrival of the first relief aid shipment, carrying 500 bags of flour to Gaza's northern regions, with support from the Kuwait Red Crescent Society.

WAFA director Moheisen Atawneh told KUNA that for the first time since the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza, 500 bags of flour were secured, as initial shipment to the northern regions.

Al-Atawneh stated that 30,000 bags of flour have been distributed to all governorates of the Strip.

Additionally, 500 bags of flour will be delivered daily to the northern governorates.

He also mentioned that during the holy month of Ramadan, more than 60,000 Iftar meals were distributed to displaced Palestinians.

In addition to causing casualties among Palestinians in their search for bags of flour, the Israeli occupation obstructs aid delivery to the northern areas of the Gaza Strip by setting up military checkpoints and roadblocks along the main routes.

Observers confirm Kuwait's robust support for the Palestinian people through frequent air bridge deliveries of relief, food, and medical supplies

hss







MENAFN14042024000071011013ID1108093170