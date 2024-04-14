(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a pivotal move, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to rally the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Sunday.



This summit aims to craft a unified diplomatic stance in response to Iran's recent aggression towards Israel.



Iran's operatives, hailing from Yemen, Syria, and Iraq, employed both drones and missiles in this assault.



During a strategic dialogue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , President Biden reiterated America's staunch commitment to Israel's security.



He commended Israel's adept defense systems that, with U.S. support, successfully neutralized nearly all incoming threats.







In a significant declaration, Iran's representatives at the United Nations proclaimed the conclusion of their military operations.



These were initiated as retaliation for an Israeli missile attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus on April 1.



They defended their actions under the U.N. Charter's Article 51, positing it as self-defense and issued a stern warning against further provocations from Israel.



In his communications, President Biden counseled Netanyahu against launching counterstrikes on Iran.

President Biden's Diplomatic Strategy on Iran-Israel Conflict

He highlighted the advantage of leveraging their defensive triumphs to prevent an escalation.



Echoing this sentiment, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed the Pentagon's robust support for Israel, insisting on being informed prior to any Israeli retaliatory measures against Iran.



Meanwhile, the conflict's ripple effects were felt in Syria, where multiple explosions were reported in cities like Damascus, Homs, Hama, Daraa, and along the coast.



Syrian defenses scrambled to intercept what were believed to be Israeli missiles targeting Iranian assets.



Despite the intense military exchanges, there were no direct hits reported on Syrian soil. As the region remains on edge, the global community watches closely.



With the U.S. poised to respond to any new threats, the international stakes are high in this volatile standoff, underscoring the delicate balance of power in the Middle East.

MENAFN14042024007421016031ID1108093135