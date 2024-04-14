Turkiye Will Continue To Push For Stability In Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 14 (KUNA) -- The Turkish foreign ministry said Sunday that they will continue their efforts to prevent instability to the region and a global conflict.

In a statement, the ministry said, "we will continue our efforts to prevent a process that will permanently damage the stability of our region and cause greater conflicts at the global level."

Turkiye also warned against a possible regional war after Iran's overnight airborne attack on the Israel occupation, in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic facility in the Syrian capital that killed several military commanders.

"We have been reminding all our counterparts of our warnings for a long time that Israel's war in Gaza carries the risk of spreading and escalating," the Foreign Ministry added.

"Israel's attack on Iran's Embassy in Damascus, which was against international law, has justified our concerns. Iran's retaliation for this attack and subsequent developments have once again shown that events can quickly turn into a regional war," the ministry said.

Regarding Turkish officials talks with their Iranian and US counterparts to call for moderation, the ministry said Turkiye is "clearly conveying our messages to Iranian officials and Western countries that have influence on Israel, calling for an end to the escalation," the statement added. (end)

