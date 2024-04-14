Defense Chief Says N. Korea's Hypersonic Missile 'Unsuccessful' In Last-Stage Glide Flight

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said Sunday that North Korea'shypersonic missile launched earlier this month was "unsuccessful inits last glide flight" but predicted that the North's hypersonicmissile with an intermediate range could be "successful one day," Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

Shin made the assessment during an interview with publicbroadcaster KBS after the North claimed it successfully test-firedthe Hwasongpho-16B, a new intermediate-range ballistic missiletipped with a hypersonic warhead.

"Based on a detailed analysis by the U.S. and South Korea, weassess (North Korea's hypersonic missile) to be unsuccessful in itslast-stage glide flight," he said.

He described that a hypersonic missile has to maneuver at aspeed of at least Mach 5 in its final diving stage.

"(The hypersonic missile) is still in its incomplete stages butsince the North is focusing on its development, we predict thatthey will be successful one day," he added.

On April 3, North Korea's state media announced that the"hypersonic glide warhead reached its first peak at a height of101.1 kilometers and the second at 72.3 kilometers while making a1,000-km-long flight as planned to accurately hit waters in theEast Sea."

The South Korean military said the missile flew about 600kilometers before falling into the East Sea and called the North'sclaims partially "exaggerated," although it said Pyongyang appearsto have made some technological progress in its hypersonic weaponsprogram.

A hypersonic missile is usually hard to intercept with existingmissile defense shields. It travels at a speed of at least Mach 5-- five times the speed of sound -- and is designed to bemaneuverable on unpredictable flight paths and fly at lowaltitudes.

North Korea has been ramping up its weapons tests this year,including the launches of cruise missiles from sea and land andfiring drills involving super-large multiple rocket launchers.