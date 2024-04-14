S. Korean Industries Monitoring Possible Fallout From Escalating Middle East Tensions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Refiners, shippers and other South Korean industries on Sundayremained vigilant against the possible fallout from heightenedtensions in the Middle East following Iran's recent missile anddrone strikes against Israel, Azernews reports,citing Yonhap.

Oil refining industry observers said they expected oil prices torise in the foreseeable future due to the renewed conflict, whichwould lead to increases in domestic petroleum product prices.

Experts said the situation could result in adverse effects ifsuch geopolitical risks persist in the long term.

An official at the Korea Petroleum Association said countrieslike South Korea, which do not produce oil but import crude oil forrefining and retail distribution, are at risk of experiencingsignificant decreases in margins and demand from relatedproducts.

The petrochemical industry expert said the sector may not seeimmediate visible impacts, as it has been facing sluggish demanddue to oversupply from China.

Market players, however, are closely monitoring whether thesituation could lead to an increase in prices of basic rawmaterials, such as naphtha, the expert added.

Container shippers, such as industry leader HMM Co., areconcerned about the possibility of the Strait of Hormuz beingblocked following attacks. The strait is a frequent route for HMM'sexpanding bulk carrier operations.

"As of now, there are currently no immediate actions beingtaken, but we are closely monitoring the situation as it couldinevitably have a significant impact on the shipping industry," anofficial at the Korea Shipowners' Association said.

A representative in the shipbuilding industry said the sectoranticipates impacts from rising oil prices and increased shippingfreight rates.

The airline industry, meanwhile, expected to remain largelyunaffected.

Korean Air Co., which operates flights between Incheon and TelAviv, the only direct route from South Korea to the Middle Eastprovided by the domestic aviation industry, has suspended the routefor over six months since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflictin October of last year.

Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp., market leaders in Israel interms of sales, also reportedly expect a limited impact, as they donot have manufacturing or research facilities there.

The automakers are, however, closely monitoring the situationdue to possible disruption in sales if tensions persist.