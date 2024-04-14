Russians Strike Nikopol With Drone - Three Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Nikopol with a drone, three men were injured.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Three men were injured - 47, 57 and 64 years old. All of them have multiple shrapnel wounds. One of them has an open leg fracture," the statement reads. Read also:
Russians shell Nikopol
with drones and artillery, seven houses damaged
It is noted that the attack caused a fire. Two cars were damaged. Other details are being investigated.
As reported, the enemy shelled Nikopol region with heavy artillery four times during the day and carried out seven drone attacks.
