Russians Strike Nikopol With Drone - Three Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Nikopol with a drone, three men were injured.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Three men were injured - 47, 57 and 64 years old. All of them have multiple shrapnel wounds. One of them has an open leg fracture," the statement reads.

Russians shellwith drones and artillery, seven houses damaged

It is noted that the attack caused a fire. Two cars were damaged. Other details are being investigated.

As reported, the enemy shelled Nikopol region with heavy artillery four times during the day and carried out seven drone attacks.