Air Defense Shoots Down Two Enemy Kh-59 Missiles Over Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Odesa region, air defense destroyed two Kh-59 guided missiles over the Black Sea.

According to Ukrinform, the South Air Command reports on Facebook .

"On the afternoon of April 14, the enemy attacked the Odesa region with two Kh-59 guided missiles. The soldiers of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade destroyed both targets over the Black Sea," the statement said.

As reported, on the night of April 14, the Air Forces and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down all 10 Shahed droned that Russia used to attack Ukraine.