Air Defense Shoots Down Two Enemy Kh-59 Missiles Over Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Odesa region, air defense destroyed two Kh-59 guided missiles over the Black Sea.
According to Ukrinform, the South Air Command reports on Facebook .
"On the afternoon of April 14, the enemy attacked the Odesa region with two Kh-59 guided missiles. The soldiers of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade destroyed both targets over the Black Sea," the statement said. Read also:
As reported, on the night of April 14, the Air Forces and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down all 10 Shahed droned that Russia used to attack Ukraine.
