U.S. House Of Representatives To Consider Ukraine Aid Package This Week - Congressman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There will be overwhelming support in the U.S. House of Representatives this week for the package that includes funding for military aid to Ukraine.

Chair of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Mike Turner told this to NBC News , Ukrinform reports.

Commenting on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's stance on aid to Ukraine, Turner noted that everyone in the U.S. "has been very much on the side of understanding" that the situation is at a critical point.

"Russia is beginning to gain ground. Ukraine is beginning to lose the ability to defend itself. The United States must step up and provide Ukraine the weapons they need. And I think we are going to see overwhelming support for that in the House this week," the congressman said.

The Senate on February 13 passed a $95 billion national security funding package, which included $60 billion in aid for Ukraine. But House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to put the bill on the floor as Trump allies in the House have dug in against providing more aid to Kyiv.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear that Republicans were ready to support additional aid to Ukraine if it came in the form of a loan.