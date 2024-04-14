Invaders Hit Odradokamianka In Kherson Region With FPV Drone, Injuring Two People

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders hit Odradokamianka in the Tiahynka community with an FPV drone on Sunday, injuring two people.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Every day, the Russians attack civilians in the Kherson region with drones. This afternoon, the occupiers hit Odradokamianka of the Tiahynka community with an FPV drone," the post said.

A man born in 1980 suffered a slight back injury. A woman born in 1950 suffered a concussion.

Both victims were treated at the scene. They refused hospitalization.