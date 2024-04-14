Invaders Hit Odradokamianka In Kherson Region With FPV Drone, Injuring Two People

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders hit Odradokamianka in the Tiahynka community with an FPV drone on Sunday, injuring two people.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Every day, the Russians attack civilians in the Kherson region with drones. This afternoon, the occupiers hit Odradokamianka of the Tiahynka community with an FPV drone," the post said.
A man born in 1980 suffered a slight back injury. A woman born in 1950 suffered a concussion.
Both victims were treated at the scene. They refused hospitalization.
MENAFN14042024000193011044ID1108093063
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.