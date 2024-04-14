Russian Shelling Caused Forest Fires In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, Russian artillery and mortar shelling caused two forest fires.











According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

"Today, the enemy launched massive artillery and mortar attacks on frontline settlements in the Kupiansk district. As a result, two fires broke out in the forests on the outskirts of the villages of Kurylivka and Podoly in the Kupiansk district," the statement reads.

The fire in Kurylivka village covered an area of approximately 0.5 hectares, while in Podoly village it was limited to about 200 square meters.

The firefighters successfully extinguished the fires and prevented them from spreading to nearby residential buildings.

There were no casualties or injuries.

