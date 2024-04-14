Man Injured After Stepping On Mine In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, a 64-year-old man stepped on an anti-personnel mine while fishing. He was hospitalized in serious condition.
According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook .
The incident occurred today on the shore of a reservoir near the village of Martove, Chuhuiv district. According to preliminary data, a 64-year-old man stepped on an anti-personnel mine while fishing. Read also:
Russian shelling caused forest fires
in Kharkiv region
He was hospitalized in serious condition with multiple shrapnel wounds to his right leg.
As reported by Ukrinform, the driver was injured after his tractor hit a mine in a field near the village of Maksyma Horkoho in the Kherson region.
MENAFN14042024000193011044ID1108093059
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.