Man Injured After Stepping On Mine In Kharkiv Region


4/14/2024 3:09:31 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, a 64-year-old man stepped on an anti-personnel mine while fishing. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook .

The incident occurred today on the shore of a reservoir near the village of Martove, Chuhuiv district. According to preliminary data, a 64-year-old man stepped on an anti-personnel mine while fishing.

He was hospitalized in serious condition with multiple shrapnel wounds to his right leg.

