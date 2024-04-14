GCC Chief: Gulf States Keen On Boosting Cooperation With Central Asia Countries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 14 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassim Al-Budaiwi, stressed on Sunday the great importance that the GCC countries attach to their relations with the countries of Central Asia.

In a statement, the GCC General Secretariat stated that this came during a meeting between Al-Budaiwi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyar Saidov.

The Secretariat added that during the meeting, preparations for the second ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue, which will be held tomorrow, Monday, between the GCC countries and the Central Asian countries, were discussed in the presence of the foreign ministers of the GCC and Central Asian countries.

Al-Budaiwi said that holding the second joint ministerial meeting within less than a year of the first summit between the two sides reflects the keenness of the two parties to move forward towards developing relations at all levels and in all fields. (end)

