Borrell: EU Committed To Middle East Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 14 (KUNA) -- The EU remains fully committed to contributing to de-escalation and the security of the Middle East and is in close contact with all sides, said EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

In a press release Sunday, Borrell affirmed, "EU condemns in the strongest terms the Iranian drone and missile attacks against Israel."

"In this highly tense regional situation, further escalation can be no one's interest. We call on all parties to exercise utmost restraint," he added.

Yesterday, Iran launched a "massive attack" with drones and missiles on targets inside the Israeli occupation territories in response to the bombing of its consulate in the Syrian capital, Damascus. (end)

