Five Palestinians Killed, 23 Wounded In West Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 14 (KUNA) -- Five Palestinians, including a woman, were killed while 23 others wounded Sunday by Israeli occupation forces at Al-Rashid Street. The victims were attempting to return to the northern Gaza Strip, said Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

The occupation forces, positioned near Al-Rashid Street, unleashed artillery fire, along with poison gas bombs, targeting those seeking refuge in Gaza City. Hundreds of citizens have been attempting to return to northern Gaza, utilizing the Wadi Gaza Bridge on Al-Rashid Street as their route.

Contrary to certain speculations on social media suggesting that the occupation forces had allowed displaced individuals to return under specific conditions, the displaced were instead confronted with gunfire and missile strikes.

Meanwhile, Palestinian health authorities in the Gaza Strip said in a statement released today that over the past hours, 43 Palestinians have lost their lives, with 62 more sustaining injuries in four separate massacres perpetrated by the occupation forces on the 191st day of the Israeli aggression.

The death toll resulting from the ongoing aggression since October 7 stands at 33,729 martyrs and 76,371 wounded, concluded the statement.











