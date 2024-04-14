Oman: 12 People Dead Due To Severe Floods In Al-Mudaybi

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, April 14 (KUNA) - At least 12 persons have died after their vehicles drifted away because of a severe flood in Oman's Al-Mudaybi.

Search is underway for five missing people, said Omani news agency Sunday.

Civil Defense and field teams evacuated a school containing 1,200 students, in addition to the teaching staff, who were detained by the floods and high water levels.

The Omani Ministry of Education announced the suspension of schools and the switch to online classes in all public, private and foreign schools. (end)

