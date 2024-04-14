Kuwait FM Meets Kyrgyzstan Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met Sunday with Kyrgyzstan counterpart, Jeenbek Kulubayev.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the second meeting of the Ministerial Council between the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the countries of Central Asia, held in Tashkent, the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The meeting touched on bilateral ties between the two friendly countries. (end)

