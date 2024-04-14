Germany's Lufthansa Suspends Flights To Regional Cities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 14 (Petra) -- German airline Lufthansa announced Sunday the suspension of its flights until Monday to and from Tel Aviv, Amman, and Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan.According to AFP, a spokesperson for the German airline said that the company is constantly monitoring the situation in the Middle East following the unprecedented Iranian attack on Israel on Saturday night.He added that flights to and from Beirut and Tehran will remain suspended until April 18 at the earliest, after the company said that its planes will no longer use Iranian airspace. Lufthansa's flights to the Iranian capital have been suspended since April 6.