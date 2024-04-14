G7 Says It Will Work To Stabilize Middle East

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 14 (Petra) -- G7 leaders said on Sunday they will try to stabilize the situation in the Middle East, following Iran's attack on Israel.Italy, which holds the G7 presidency, said in a statement after a video conference with the group's leaders that the destabilization of the region must stop and risk provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation.Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, earlier in an X post, said: "We express our deep concern about further destabilization of the situation in the region, and we continue to work to avoid it."US President Joe Biden pledged to coordinate a diplomatic response from the G7 to an Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel, while Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed hope that the Israeli government would show restraint in its response and that there would be no counterattack by Israel.