EU Calls For De-Escalation In Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 14 (Petra) - The European Union (EU) said it is crucial that the conflict in the Middle East does not spiral out of control.In an X post on Sunday, EU Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell described the Iranian attacks against Israel as an "unprecedented escalation" and a threat to regional security, calling on all parties to exercise maximum restraint.The EU remains fully committed to contributing to de-escalation and security in the region and is in close contact with all parties to this end, Borrell added.He noted that he has called for an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers on Tuesday, following the Iranian attacks against Israel.