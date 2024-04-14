Gaza Municipality Warns Of Environmental Disaster

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Apr. 14 (Petra) -- The Gaza Municipality warned of the danger of the Israeli occupation's continued prevention of its crews from accessing the main landfill in Johar Ad Dik area east of the city and its catastrophic repercussions on the health and environmental conditions in the city.The occupation has prevented the access of the municipality's crews to the landfill since the beginning of the aggression on October 7, which caused the accumulation of large quantities in the streets of the city, which reached about 90,000 tons and led to the proliferation of harmful insects and rodents, the spread of diseases, and the worsening of health and environmental conditions in the city, the municipality confirmed in a statement on Sunday.The municipality added that the lack of fuel needed to provide cleaning services for several months, in addition to the occupation's destruction of about 125 vehicles of various sizes, especially waste collection vehicles, caused the accumulation of waste in the streets and public places.The municipality explained that Johar Ad Dik landfill is the main and only landfill in the city that is qualified to receive waste from the city and receives about 1000 tons of waste from Gaza City, the municipalities of the northern Gaza Strip and the municipalities of Mughraqa, Wadi Gaza, UNRWA Johar Ad Dik.Gaza Municipality called on all international organizations to urgently intervene and save the health and environmental conditions in the city, pressure the occupation, provide the needs of the municipality, which was destroyed by the occupation, and enable it to provide services to citizens.