Israeli Shelling Kills 5 Palestinians Returning To Northern Gaza Strip

Gaza: Israeli occupation killed five internally displaced Palestinians, including a woman, and injured others on their way home in northern Gaza Strip, local sources said on Sunday.
The Israeli occupation forces stationed near Al Rashid Street targeted the victims with artillery shells, fire, and poison gas bombs.
To date, the ongoing Israeli aggression on the war-torn enclave since Oct. 7 has left 33,729 martyrs and 76,371 wounded, while thousands of victims remain under the rubble.
