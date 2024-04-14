Qatar Cup To Begin On May 1

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stars League (QSL) on Sunday announced the dates for Qatar Cup 2024, featuring the top four clubs in 2023-2024 season Expo Stars League standings.

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and Khalifa International Stadium will host the semifinal matches on May 1, 2024, where the first-placed team will play against the fourth-placed team and the second-placed team will play against the third-placed team.

Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium of Al Duhail club will host the final match on May 4, 2024. The kick-off will be at 7pm.

The semi-final teams and rest of the details will be announced after the end of league championship, of which the final standings will determine the four competing clubs.

It may be noted that if the teams are tied at the end of regular time, penalty kicks will be resorted to directly without extra time.