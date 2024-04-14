October Dry Port Streamlines Cargo Movement, Eases Road Congestion

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The General Authority for Land and Dry Ports (GALDP) has declared that the October Dry Port will persist in handling both imports and exports transiting through Egyptian sea ports via rail, a practice that has been ongoing since the port's inception.

In its recent announcement, the Authority underscored the port's pivotal role and its myriad benefits in streamlining the flow of goods in and out of the country.

The port stands as a landmark achievement in the transport and logistics sector, playing a key role in mitigating container congestion at seaports. This is achieved through swift and efficient customs processes grounded in sophisticated digital technology.

Unique features of the dry port include its customs warehouses, designed to accommodate incoming merchandise. These facilities offer both public and private storage options, complemented by value-added services. These services encompass packing and unpacking operations, blending international products with either foreign or domestic goods for re-export purposes, container repairs, and checks on refrigerated containers.

Furthermore, the port facilitates the storage of imported commodities in warehouses on behalf of investors. This arrangement allows for the release of goods as per the importer's schedule, with customs duties levied solely on the goods that are released.

Beyond easing the burden on seaports and conserving both time and financial resources for manufacturers, the port also reduces strain on overland routes. These roads incur significant maintenance costs due to the frequent passage of heavy cargo vehicles. Additionally, the shift towards rail-based goods transportation lessens the load on roadways, thereby preserving the integrity of the road network. This shift also cuts operational expenses, diminishes environmental pollutants, and curtails fuel consumption associated with ground transport.

As Egypt's inaugural dry port, October Dry Port exemplifies a successful collaboration between the public and private sectors. The GALDP, under the auspices of the Ministry of Transport, oversees the port's operations. This oversight is conducted in partnership with the October Dry Port Company, a joint venture between Elsewedy Electric-a leader in the integrated energy, infrastructure, and digital solutions sectors in the Middle East and Africa-and DB Schenker International. Their collective goal is to establish a benchmark for fully integrated port facilities, operating with cutting-edge global digital systems within Egypt.