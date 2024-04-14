Eid Al Fitr Boosts International, Domestic Tourism In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Eid Al Fitr has significantly improved the inbound tours in various tourist and archaeological areas across the country, according to stakeholders.

Speaking with The Jordan Times on Wednesday, Mahmoud Waleed, a tourism operator and owner of a travel and tourism agency, said that“the majority of tourists went to Aqaba duringthis Eid ... while much smaller numbers of visitors went to Petra and Wadi Rum”.



Furthermore, Waleed said that the four-day Eid period witnessed a sharp rise in staycation reservations. Noting that“Almost all stakeholders observed heightened activity, especially in the regions of Ajloun, Jerash and Irbid”.

He said that“traditionally, Eid public holidays are a very busy period, however, when compared with previous years, we can see that the demand was a bit higher this year”.

Deputy President of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and Tourism and Economy Commissioner Hamzah Hajj-Hassan on Saturday said that some 110,000 tourists visited Aqaba during Eid Al Fitr holiday until Friday, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



Hajj-Hassan said that some 95,000 of the total tourists entered the coastal city through Wadi Al Yutom and Wadi Araba crossings, and 15,000 visitors entered Aqaba through international land ports, seaports and the airport.



According to Salama Khattar, a representative of the Jordan Society of Tourism and Travel Agents, the“Urdun Jannah” programme, which encourages domestic tourism, has played a key role in stimulating inbound tourism during Eid.

He pointed out that the programme has helped bring a diverse range of hospitality experiences to people.

In this regard, Batoul Huthaifa, 24 years old, told The Jordan Times over the phone that“most of the families I know went on a trip or rented a villa near the Dead Sea or Jerash on Thursday or Friday...” adding that she went to Irbid with her family and the favourable weather was helpful.

Meanwhile, Osama Saif Eddin, an employee at a hotel in the Dead Sea, said that occupancy rates have risen by no less than 50 per cent, peaking on Friday and Thursday.