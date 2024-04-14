(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); The 10 Best Territories in the World to Do Business And How Costa Rica Appears in it ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



The 10 Best Territories in the World to Do Business And How Costa Rica Appears in it

The ranking of the best places in the world to do business is prepared by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) analysis center.

By TCRN STAFF April 14, 2024

The ranking of the best places in the world to do business prepared by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) analysis center brings changes for Argentina and Chile, which registered a significant drop.

The EIU global list includes the countries that offer the most favorable conditions for large investors to decide to move their capital to those territories. Among these conditions are macroeconomic stability, the political situation, market opportunities, trade restrictions or the tax system .

“We make a projection of what may happen within the next five years,” says Nicolás Saldías, senior economist at the EIU for Latin America. For this, they study 91 indicators divided into 11 categories that help them prepare a future x-ray of the 82 countries that appear on the list.

“We analyze issues such as the risk of political instability and the possible changes that this can cause in the business environment ,” he explains. Thus, according to the EIU, Singapore, Denmark and the United States will be the countries with the best environment to attract capital in the coming years, followed by Germany and Switzerland.

Canada, Sweden, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Finland complete the Top 10.

Along with the list of the best places in the world to invest, there is another, which includes the countries that, regardless of their position in the ranking, are most likely to favor private investments in the coming years. The first place on the list is occupied by Greece (in position 34 in the global ranking), followed by Argentina (54), India (51), Angola (78) and Qatar (26).

Despite these problems that affect the country, Chile was evaluated very well by the EIU in categories such as taxes, the level of competition, development of the financial market or infrastructure.

Among other strengths that the researcher highlights is the independence of the Central Bank, the strength of the institutions, the functioning of the judiciary, the low levels of corruption and the policies aimed at macroeconomic stability, beyond the government in power. The other factor that influences the evaluation of the country is that it has a very clear investment regime.

And a new element in the EIU analysis is that, despite the aging of the Chilean population, high levels of foreign migration to the country are providing a younger workforce with different educational levels .

The second Latin American country that appears in the EIU ranking is Mexico (ranked 45th globally). The last place on the list in Latin America – and throughout the world – is occupied by Venezuela.-

