(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Tica Ligia Madrigal is on Her Way to Mount Everest Becoming the First Tica to Climb Reach the Summit ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Live the Adventure of Going on a One Day Trek Coast to Coasta Ricast in Costa Rica Travel Costa Rica Tries to Attract Visitors from Qatar with Ecotourism Options Travel Costa Rica Conquers Europe through Tourist Promotion Travel El Salvador Will Host Central American Tourism Fair Travel Costa Rica Seduces Potential German Tourists with its“Tourist Attractions”

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle San José Marathon Will Attract More Than 5 Thousand Runners Culture & Lifestyle Four Cantons and One District Begin the Path to Becoming Compassionate Cities Culture & Lifestyle Running After Childbirth: Everything You Need to Know Culture & Lifestyle Pet Therapy Association in Costa Rica Has Space for People Who Want to Try the Benefits of Therapies With Pets Culture & Lifestyle Diquís Stone Spheres Align With the Sun, a Phenomenon That Only Occurs Twice a Year

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Sport Updated: April 13, 2024Tica Ligia Madrigal is on Her Way to Mount Everest Becoming the First Tica to Climb Reach the Summit

Against all odds

By TCRN STAFF April 14, 202460 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadEconomic TCRN STAFF - April 13, 2024The 10 Best Territories in the World to Do Business And How Costa Rica Appears in it World News TCRN STAFF - April 13, 2024Costa Rica Reiterates Alert Avoiding Trips to the Middle East as the Situation Could Become“Aggravated” Local News TCRN STAFF - April 13, 2024Costa Rica Makes Available Phone Line 1125 for Information and Guidance On Women's Rights TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

With determination and an indomitable spirit, Costa Rican mountaineer Ligia Madrigal has set out to reach the summit of Mount Everest in 2024, with the firm intention of becoming the first woman from Costa Rica to do so.

Full of passion for the mountain

“This 2024 I will try to become the first woman from Costa Rica to reach the summit of Mount Everest,” said Madrigal, known for her passion for high-performance mountain sports, said the Athlete.

Madrigal, who is a mother, wife and graphic designer by profession, has dedicated five years of her life to training and preparing for this challenge.“Since I was a child, my heart has always belonged to the mountains. I work hard every day and find the time and discipline to train hard and visit the mountains whenever I can,” Madrigal shared on her social networks.

Determination

Despite obstacles and difficulties, Madrigal continues with her dream.“With hard work, discipline, dedication and being responsible and focused, I know I can do it,” she said with determination.

However, her first attempt to reach the summit of Everest was not successful. For reasons of logistics and force majeure, Madrigal was unable to complete the ascent to the summit in previous attempts. Although she managed to reach camp 4, located at 8,000 meters above sea level, the summit still eluded him.

This Sunday, Madrigal shared her experience on social networks, revealing that, despite the adversities, she remains determined not to give up.“And against all odds, swimming against the current and without the right to give up, here I come Nepal. A great adventure awaits me, that is a reality,” she said.

- Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaWilmer Useche