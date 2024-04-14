The World Bank And The International Monetary Fund Start Meetings Monday

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) You may remember that last month the World Bank approved a new loan for Panama of $350 million dollars expecting that the Panama economy would grow 2.5% in 2024, but that Panama should look for other sources of income.

Their suggestion was to increase taxes but that never flies well in Panama.

Not good for votes in a Presidential election.

The IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the WB (World Bank) begin their spring meetings this Monday with the optimism that the economy will grow this year more than expected, despite the complex global situation derived from the wars in Ukraine and Gaza and to the increasing geopolitical polarization.

Just a year ago the managing director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, pessimistically outlined the times to come in the traditional 'curtain raiser'.

The speech she delivers a few days before the event which marks the symbolic start of the economic event this week, is a different message.

