Heavy Rains, Lightning Leave 24 Dead In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): At least 24 people have lost their lives in lightning strikes and rain-related incidents in different parts of Pakistan.

A number of people have also been wounded in torrential rains that lashed Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa s.

Highways, roads and residential houses were damaged traffic disrupted as a result of the downpour, which forced many families from homes.

Seventeen individuals, including children, died and five fell unconscious in lightning strikes in Punjab, Dawn reported on Sunday.

In Balochistan, according to the newspaper, eight people were killed and many mud houses damaged by rains and flash floods.

Chaman, Dera Bugti and Kohlu were lashed by heavy rain, inducing a flood-like situation in many areas. Several mud houses were damaged in 25 districts of Balochistan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two people were killed and 10 others injured in Lower and Upper Chitral districts. Several roads connecting the two districts were damaged and eight houses collapsed due to heavy rain and landslides.

