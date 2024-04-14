IEA Justifies Iran's Response To Israel, Calls For Restraint

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has justified Iran's overnight retaliatory response against an earlier Israel attack on its consulate in Damascus and said the neighboring country exercised its legitimate right to self-defense.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on his Twitter handle wrote :“The Zionist regime, in continuation of their crimes & in contravention of all diplomatic norms & international laws, targeted the Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Syrian Capital, Damascus, on the 1st of April, 2024, in response to which the Islamic Republic of Iran exercised its legitimate right to self-defense last night (14th April, 2024).”

He said:“Since October last year, the Zionist regime has tried to divert world attention away from the genocide of over thirty-three thousand civilians in Gaza by violating airspace of sovereign states & provocations aimed at broadening regional insecurity.”

IEA called on all influential world & regional states to expedite their efforts of halting the crimes of the Zionist regime in order to prevent further escalation of the crisis.

