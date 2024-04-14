Iran Announces Ending Military Operation Against Israel

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iran has no intention of continuing the operation against Israel, and the operation has been concluded, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said on Sunday according to Iran's news agency (IRNA).

The operation was conducted because the Israeli regime had crossed Iran's red line and it was unacceptable, Baqeri added.

He stressed that the operation came in response to an action that should have been responded to, indicating that his country had no intention of continuing the operation against Israel, and that the operation had ended and was a punishment, warning that Iran's response to any action would be much greater.

Iran had previously announced that its forces carried out a series of military attacks against the military bases of the Israeli entity. (QNA)

MENAFN14042024000067011011ID1108092689