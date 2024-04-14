Mumbai Police Find Bike After Unknown Men Opened Fire Outside Salman Khan's Home

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai police has found motorcycle after two unidentified motorbike-borne persons opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai on early Sunday morning motorcycle is being examined by the forensics team, said the Mumbai Police police has enhanced security around his residence and launched a search for the accused empty shell has also been found from inside the residence of the actor, said the Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday to the gunshots fired outside Salman Khan's residence, his father Salim Khan said that there is nothing to worry, according to a report by CNN News18.

“There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry,” CNN News18 quoted Salim Khan police, crime branch personnel and a team of forensic experts reached the spot to collect the evidence and started a probe into the incident.

No one was injured in the shooting incident, the police also said.“Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing,” ANI quoted DCP Mumbai Raj Tilak Roushan.“A case has been registered and an investigation is underway in the case. No one was injured in the firing incident,” he added.

An FIR has been registered against two unidentified people under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the IPC and Arms Act by Bandra Police. The case has been registered on the basis of the statement of Salman Khan's security guard, said the Mumbai Police on Sunday, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman over the phone regarding the incident CM also discussed with the Mumbai Police commissioner and suggested increasing Salman Khan's security.

On the incident of firing outside the residence of actor Salman Khan in Mumbai, Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said:“Police is investigating the matter. When the required information is received it will be told...”Since November 2022, Salman's security level has been increased to 'Y-Plus' category due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

Salman Khan has also been authorized to carry a personal firearm. He has acquired a new armored vehicle for added protection was no official word from the police or Khan's family on whether the actor was present in the house at the time of the incident.

