Several Western Nations Move To Recognise Palestine - Does This Impact Israel-Hamas War?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Several Western states have recently announced plans to recognise the state of Palestine - with many viewing it as a way to end the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The leaders of Spain and Ireland met earlier this week to discuss a collective plan to acknowledge the the middle-eastern territory, and several other nations have evinced interest in following suit. Palestinian statehood in the context of a two-state solution has also gained prominence since the war began more than six months ago media reports quoting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez indicate plans to recognise Palestinian statehood by July this year. Spain, Ireland, Malta and Slovenia also issued a joint statement in late March to say that they were“ready to recognise Palestine” in a move that would happen when“the circumstances are right”.European Council President Charles Michel was recently quoting as saying that EU countries willing to recognise Palestine should move in tandem in order to“trigger significant progress” in building peace. Only eight out of 27 countries within the European Union currently recognise the state of Palestine. However, the bloc as a whole remains willing to recognise a Palestinian state once it is established as part of a two-state solution countries are looking to recognise Palestine?139 UN member states currently recognise the State of Palestine and several others have broached the possibility amid the Israel-Hamas war. Ireland and Spain have repeatedly stressed their intention to forge an alliance of countries that will recognise Palestine as a state and will reportedly raise the matter before the European council next week. The growing list of supporters also includes Slovenia and Malta. Belgian ministers have also confirmed their readiness to support the recognition of a Palestinian State comprising the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem and the UK have also hinted at the possibility in recent months amid growing concern about the heavy toll exacted by the war against Hamas.



