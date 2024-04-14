PM Modi Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Shahi Jadugaar' For Promising To Eradicate Poverty 'Ek Jhatke Mein' | 10 Points

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for making such announcements which they themselves are not understanding the Wayanad MP a 'shahi jadugaar', the prime minister said the 'Shehzaade' of Congress has just announced something that will make you laugh. The Congress 'Shehzaade' has announced he will eradicate poverty from the country in one stroke. This statement has surprised the entire nation. The country is wondering where this \" shahi jadugaar \" had been hiding all these years that can eradicate poverty 'ek jhatke mein'.Here are top 10 quotes from PM Modi's speech:Slamming former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi said,“He announced that he would eliminate poverty from the country in one stroke. After all, where was this royal magician hiding for so many years? It has been 50 years since his grandmother announced to remove poverty from the country.”Prime Minister Modi said, \"Before 2014, they ran the government through remote for 10 years and are saying that they have got 'jhatke vala' mantra, where did they get this 'jhatke vala' mantra from? Tell me, is this not a mockery of the poor? Is this not an insult to the poor? They make such claims and because of this they become laughing stock and the country does not take them seriously...\"“For many decades after independence, one family of Congress has run the government directly or through remote control. This family had imposed an Emergency in the country. The Congress used to demolish democratic governments across the country whenever they wanted, like a castle of cards.”Slamming Congress for insulting Baba Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Prime Minister Modi said, that today he is the PM of the country due to the Constitution framed by BR Ambedkar. \"Because of the Constitution created by Babasaheb, today Modi, son of a poor mother, is seeking your blessings to serve for the third time.\"The prime minister alleged that the grand old party is threatening that the country will be on fire if he becomes Prime Minister for the third time.“Now the royal family of Congress is threatening that if Modi becomes Prime Minister for the third time, the country will be on fire. They also said it in 2014, 19, did something like this happen?... Aag desh mein nahi lagi, aag, jalan unke dilon mein lagi hai...” the prime minister said the grand old party, the prime minister further said, \"Congress has gone crazy in 10 years and if they keep doing the same thing, this jealousy will burn them to the point that the country won't give them any other chance.\"“I don't have any personal dreams. Your dream is Modi's resolution. Because all of you, this entire nation, is my family. That's why, today, wide roads are being built on all sides” the prime minister said.\"Modernization of many railway stations is underway here. The number of medical colleges has doubled in the last 10 years. The effort is to ensure you face no difficulties, no inconvenience. But this is just the trailer for now. There is still a lot to do. We have to take the country, Madhya Pradesh, further ahead,” the prime minister added Modi said,“Efforts will be accelerated to expand the number of Eklavya Model Schools to reach up to 700.”Prime minister Modi further said,“Modi guarantees that the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will continue to operate in same manner. Free rations will continue to be provided to the poor for 5 years... this is also Modi's guarantee.”
