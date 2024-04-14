Iran Summons French, British, German Envoys As NATO, Macron, Sunak Condemn Attack On Israel

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Several nations have come in support of Israel after Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones on the Jewish State. Meanwhile, Iran summoned the French, British and German ambassadors to Tehran over reactions to the attack on Israel tensions LIVE Updates“The British, French and German ambassadors to Tehran were summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the irresponsible positions of certain officials of these countries regarding Iran's response to the actions of the Zionist regime (Israel) against the nationals and interests of our country,” Reuters quoted the official IRNA news agency, France, and Germany reacted sharply to Iran's missile attack against Israel, which was made in response to its bombing of Iran's consulate in Syria.

The three European countries condemned Iran's drone and missile attack against Israel. The attack went through Saturday night into Sunday and was in retaliation for Israel's bombing of its consulate in Syria on April 1.Iran calls out European nations for 'double standards'The three nations were accused by the director for Western Europe at Iran's foreign ministry of \"double standards\". The statement also mentioned the objection of these three nations to a Russian-drafted U.N. Security Council statement that would have condemned Israel's attack on Iran's embassy compound in Syria.\"Iran's military action against the Zionist regime's (Israel) bases is well within the framework of the right to legitimate defence stipulated in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and it is in response to a series of crimes, including the recent attack on the embassy compound in Syria,\" the official added PM Rishi Sunak condemns Iran attack

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the \"reckless\" strikes, which he said \"risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its backyard.\"France President Emmanuel Macron's response to the Iran attack

\"I condemn in the strongest terms the unprecedented attack launched by Iran against Israel, which carries the risk of destabilising the region,\" Macron said on X.\"This is an expression of my solidarity with the Israeli people and of the importance we attach to the security of Israel, of our partners and regional stability,\" he said. \"France is working with its partners towards de-escalation and calls for restraint.\"German Chancellor: Germany stands by Israel's sideGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the Iranian attack as \"irresponsible and unjustifiable,\" saying \"Iran risks a regional conflagration,\" his spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.\"In these difficult times, Germany stands by Israel's side,\" added Hebestreit President Zelensky condemns Iran strikes on IsraelCondemning Iran's attack on Israel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said,“Iran's actions threaten the entire region and the world, just as Russia's actions threaten a larger conflict.”He added that“the obvious collaboration between the two regimes in spreading terror must face a resolute and united response from the world”.

