Ed Sheeran Sings For Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samiara | VIDEO

- Live Mint) "British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently sang a song for cricketer Rohit Sharma 's daughter Samiara had appeared on the Indian show 'Breakfast with Champions' alongside Rohit Sharma and host Gaurav Kapoor's wife Ritika and daughter Samaira also appeared in the episode discussing the cricket to music industry, they all had a fun conversation on the show.
Sheeran sang his popular song cover 'Bad Habits' for Rohit and Ritika's daughter.
After Sheeran sang the song, Rohit was seen smiling and applauding happily.
ALSO READ: 'Ask Shah Rukh Khan why KKR didn't retain me,' Shubman Gill tells ED SheeranOn the show, the British singer also asked Rohit Sharma about his retirement plans and whether he was interested in owning a team to nurture talent to which the Indian cricketer replied that he hasn't given much thought to retirement but discussed his timeline for continuing to play competitive cricket.
“I haven't really thought about retirement. But, I don't know where life takes you. I am playing well at the moment and I am thinking of continuing for a few more years. I really want to win that World Cup,” he said.“The 50-over World Cup is the actual World Cup. We have grown up watching the 50-over World Cup. There is the World Test Championship final happening at Lord's in 2025. Hopefully, we will make it there,” added Rohit, who will be leading the side in this year's T20 World Cup in June, the 36-year-old
Rohit is playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 season, while Sheeran has returned home after he visited India.
Ed Sheeran concert in Mumbai sparks frenzy over QR code Tinder stuntEd Sheeran was on a trip to Mumbai. He shared glimpses of his escapade on his YouTube channel by cricketer Shubman Gill and comedian Tanmay Bhat, Sheeran explored the bustling streets, played cricket and savoured local delicacies, creating memorable moments along the way last month, Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan shared a fun video on Instagram featuring the duo recreating the 'DDLJ' star's iconic pose.
