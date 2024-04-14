Indonesia News: 19 Killed, 2 Missing After Massive Landslide Hits Tana Toraja Regency, South Sulawesi Province

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Nearly 19 people lost their lives and two more are still missing after a landslide caused massive destruction in central Indonesia, local authorities told AFP on Sunday's Tana Toraja regency, South Sulawesi province has been receiving heavy rainfall and harsh weather over the past few days without any break. As a result, the area was susceptible to landslides. The dead and the two survivors were evacuated from the two villages in Tana Toraja regency, South Sulawesi province on Saturday evening, said local disaster agency head Sulaiman Malia.\"There have been 19 fatalities, with 4 deaths in South Makale and 15 others in Makale villages,\" Malia told AFP on Sunday.\"Currently, we are still searching for other victims,\" he said, adding that there are still two individuals reported missing, presumably buried under the landslide debris Toraja and its surrounding areas have been \"continuously hit by heavy rainfall, especially over the past week, with hardly any stop\", Malia added to heavy rainfall, localities on the mountain slopes area are prone to incidents of landslides. Prevalent rainy weather in central Indonesia over the past few days led to landslides that buried residents' homes is prone to landslides during the rainy season and the problem has been aggravated in some places by deforestation, with prolonged torrential rain causing flooding in some areas of the archipelago nation month flash floods and landslides on Sumatra island killed at least 30 people with scores still missing.A landslide and flooding swept away dozens of houses and destroyed a hotel near Lake Toba on Sumatra in December, killing at least two people nations and those located in coastal regions are witnessing frequent extreme weather leading to loss of life and property damage. Last month, flash floods and landslides on Sumatra Island led to the death of at least 30 people. In December last year, a massive landslide and flooding swept away dozens of houses and even destroyed a hotel near Lake Toba.(With inputs from AFP)

