India Calls For 'Immediate De-Escalation' After Iran Launches Missiles At Israel - What's At Stake For New Delhi?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India called for an“immediate de-escalation” on Sunday after Iran launched hundreds of missiles towards Israel. The Ministry of External Affairs is closely monitoring the situation and its embassies in the region remain in touch with citizens. New Delhi - which has strategic ties with both Iran and Israel - now finds itself walking a diplomatic tightrope amid escalating concerns about a wider Middle East war.“We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region,” read an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

